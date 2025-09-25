UL faces $25 million deficit, interim president reveals

UL’s interim president on Wednesday revealed a sobering fiscal picture for the university to faculty and staff: a $25 million “structural deficit” requiring substantial cuts to balance, The Current is reporting.

Interim President Jaimie Hebert vowed to protect UL’s academic programming as administrators look for reductions. In a letter circulated shortly after the town hall, Hebert said administrators and department heads had met for weeks and agreed to reduce spending by 10%, identifying as much as $15 million budget savings, the newspaper reports.

“Let me be clear: Other divisions absorbed deeper cuts to ensure that the classroom experiences we provide our students are preserved,” he wrote.

Hebert took over after President Emeritus Joseph Savoie stepped down in July, a year before his contract was set to run out. UL’s top finance administrator, Jerry Luke LeBlanc, resigned suddenly in May.

This is a developing story. To read The Current's full coverage, click here.

Here's the letter from Interim President Jaimie Hebert:

Dear friends,

At the State of the University in August, I outlined our fiscal outlook.

Today’s town hall offered a more focused conversation on our progress and plans moving forward.

Thank you to those who attended, and for those who could not, I want to share the same update with you.

Over the past several weeks, University leaders have met nearly every day to address a $25 million structural deficit. Together, we’ve identified $15 million in reductions.Every division – including the President’s Office, Athletics, Advancement, Student Affairs, Research, and Administration and Finance – has committed to reducing operational spending by 10%. Academic Affairs identified 5% in reductions so that our core mission of teaching and learning remains strong.

Let me be clear: Other divisions absorbed deeper cuts to ensure that the classroom experiences we provide our students are preserved.These reductions were strategic and designed to protect essential functions. Importantly, no academic programs were cut in this process, and that further reflects our commitment to protecting the student experience.

Still, $15 million represents only part of the deficit, and our work continues. Each of us has a role to play – finding additional savings, improving efficiencies and exploring new revenue streams. Your ideas will be essential as we move forward, and I invite you to share them through this online form.

I will also join the general Staff Council meeting from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 1, in the Student Union’s Bayou Bijou Theater. This town hall will be another opportunity to share updates, answer questions and hear your ideas. You can RSVP here.

What I described today represents weeks of concentrated effort. We will continue to plan carefully and provide updates as decisions are made. With the steps already taken, and with additional work, I am confident we can achieve fiscal stability, strengthen operations and secure our future.This is not easy work, but it is necessary.

By facing it together, we can ensure the stronger, more stable future our University deserves.

Thank you!

Dr. Jaimie Hebert

Interim President