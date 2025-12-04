Weeks pass with no movement on UL Lafayette’s presidential search

Almost three weeks after the UL System Board announced a search committee for UL Lafayette’s next president, the board has yet to name members or set a meeting date.

According to The Advocate, Leah Orr, president of the UL Faculty Senate and head of the English department, said there has been no communication by the board or system about appointing a member of the senate to the committee, which she expects to happen.

A UL System spokesperson said there’s been no news since the board’s Nov. 13 meeting.

Click here to read the entire story.

