Savoie will transition to faculty member

When his term as president emeritus — and the $510,000 annual salary it carries — comes to an end on Dec. 31, Joseph Savoie PhD will transition to UL Lafayette’s College of Education, The Current reports.

His new position as a full-time tenured faculty member starts in the fall of 2026, after a six-month paid sabbatical, according to an Aug. 14 letter between Savoie and UL System President and CEO Rick Gallot that spells out the terms of his ongoing work for the university, the newspaper reports.

Beginning Jan. 1 of next year, Savoie will be paid the average of the top three salaries within UL Lafayette’s College of Education, The Current reports.

He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from UL Lafayette and earned a doctorate of education in educational leadership and administration from Columbia University’s Teachers College in New York. Savoie stepped down as president, a position he held for 17 years, at the end of July, a year before he was scheduled to retire. In May, UL’s longtime finance chief, Jerry Luke LeBlanc, abruptly resigned. In late September, UL’s interim president Jaimie Hebert dropped a bombshell: The university is staring down major financial headwinds that it has yet to fully grasp.

