Public hearing on closure of Comeaux High set

The Lafayette Parish School Board will hold a public hearing to discuss the closure of Comeaux High on Tuesday at 3 p.m. in the afternoon.

The "Public Hearing Regarding Potential Closure and Re-purpose of Ovey Comeaux High" notice was emailed to the media around 3 p.m. on a Friday afternoon.

The meeting will be held at 202 Rue Iberville Lafayette, LA 70508.

Here are some of our stories about this situation:

Appeals court agrees with school board; lawsuit dismissed

Trial in Comeaux High School Closure suspended - Lafayette

Judge reviews school board actions in ongoing battle over ...

LPSB, Plaintiffs Fail to Reach Settlement in Comeaux ...

LPSS votes to rescind decision to close Comeaux High

Judge temporarily blocks closure of Comeaux High School

Plaintiffs added to petition seeking halt to Comeaux closure

Court hears testimony on Lafayette Parish School board's ...

Students protest Lafayette Parish School Board vote to ...

School Board will not hold a public hearing or special ...