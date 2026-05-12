LPSS offers hardship waiver transfers to Comeaux freshmen

LPSS is offering a deal to eighth-graders who are zoned to attend Comeaux High School this fall.

With all the uncertainty surrounding the school, the system decided to offer the deal to rising ninth-graders, according to a letter sent to them this week. The board voted to close the school, but a lawsuit challenged that, and while it was pending the board rescinded their closure vote. The board is expected to reconsider the issue, but no meeting has been set yet.

"This process will allow students to request to attend Northside High School, Carencro High School, Lafayette High School, Acadiana High School or Southside High School for the 2026-2027 school year and may stay there until they graduate," the letter states.

"Families who want to apply for a hardship waiver must complete the online form by Friday, May 29, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. If you need help or have questions, please contact the Child Welfare and Attendance Department at 337-521-7000," the letter continues.

Students who chose this option will be responsible for their own transportation.

The letter also addresses athletic eligibility:

"First-time freshmen may be eligible to participate in athletics at both the sub-varsity and varsity levels. Please note that the school a studetn first chooses to attend may be used to determine athletic eligibility in subsequent years," the letter states.

Here are some of our stories about this situation:

Appeals court agrees with school board; lawsuit dismissed

Trial in Comeaux High School Closure suspended - Lafayette

Judge reviews school board actions in ongoing battle over ...

LPSB, Plaintiffs Fail to Reach Settlement in Comeaux ...

LPSS votes to rescind decision to close Comeaux High

Judge temporarily blocks closure of Comeaux High School

Plaintiffs added to petition seeking halt to Comeaux closure

Court hears testimony on Lafayette Parish School board's ...

Students protest Lafayette Parish School Board vote to ...

School Board will not hold a public hearing or special ...

