DA has received complaint about Comeaux closure

The 15th Judicial District Attorney's Office has received a complaint about the process the Lafayette Parish School Board used to close Comeaux High School.

District Attorney Don Landry confirmed that his office received the complaint and is looking into it.

Rickey Hardy, a former state legislator and former Lafayette Parish School Board member, tells KATC he delivered a letter to the DA this week. He says he wants the DA to look into a possible violation of board policy.

At issue is the board's repeated consideration of the closure; the board voted to close the school earlier this year, then rescinded that vote after a lawsuit was filed, then took the issue up again when they voted to close the school again earlier this month.

Here's the policy his complaint mentions:

"Reconsideration of action shall be according to Robert's Rules of Order , with the exception that a matter voted on by the School Board shall not be brought up for reconsideration more than once during the calendar year except by a two-thirds (⅔) vote of the School Board," the board's policy states.

In his letter, Hardy notes that the board voted to close the school on March 12, then reconsidered that on April 15 and rescinded that vote, then met again on June 11 and voted once again to close the school.

"But the board did so without the required two-thirds vote," Hardy said of the June vote.

The board voted 5-4 to close the school in June.

Here's Hardy's letter:

Here are some of our stories about this situation:

Comeaux student questions transition plans following ...

Lafayette Parish School Board approves Comeaux High ...

Lafayette Parish School Board votes to close Comeaux ...

Appeals court agrees with school board; lawsuit dismissed

Trial in Comeaux High School Closure suspended - Lafayette

Judge reviews school board actions in ongoing battle over ...

LPSB, Plaintiffs Fail to Reach Settlement in Comeaux ...

LPSS votes to rescind decision to close Comeaux High

Judge temporarily blocks closure of Comeaux High School

Plaintiffs added to petition seeking halt to Comeaux closure

Court hears testimony on Lafayette Parish School board's ...

Students protest Lafayette Parish School Board vote to ...

School Board will not hold a public hearing or special ...