Louisiana National Guard ready for Francine's landfall

Gov. Jeff Landry has directed more than 2,300 Louisiana National Guardsmen to ready themselves ahead of Francine's landfall.

These Guardsmen will support current and future operations including high-water vehicle and boat evacuations, both boat and air search and rescue operations, logistical and engineering support, levee inspection and security and placement of liaison officer teams assisting parish emergency operations centers.

The Louisiana National Guard (LANG) has been mobilizing and deploying across the state since Monday in preparation for the storm.

At this time, 379 high-water vehicles, 87 boats and 61 aircrafts are prepared for any evacuations, search and rescue and recon support that may be necessary.

For after the storm, the LANG has prepared 14 route clearance teams across 7 parishes for debris removal efforts and clearing of roads.

Additionally, Guardsmen have provided 1.1 million liters of water, 1 million MREs, 416,400 sandbags and 55,000 tarps for potential distribution.