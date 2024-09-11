Watch Now
WeatherHurricane Center

Actions

Louisiana National Guard ready for Francine's landfall

Predictive radar shows hour-by-hour look at Hurricane Francine's impact on Louisiana
LANG Hurricane Francine
Posted
and last updated

Gov. Jeff Landry has directed more than 2,300 Louisiana National Guardsmen to ready themselves ahead of Francine's landfall.

These Guardsmen will support current and future operations including high-water vehicle and boat evacuations, both boat and air search and rescue operations, logistical and engineering support, levee inspection and security and placement of liaison officer teams assisting parish emergency operations centers.

The Louisiana National Guard (LANG) has been mobilizing and deploying across the state since Monday in preparation for the storm.

At this time, 379 high-water vehicles, 87 boats and 61 aircrafts are prepared for any evacuations, search and rescue and recon support that may be necessary.

For after the storm, the LANG has prepared 14 route clearance teams across 7 parishes for debris removal efforts and clearing of roads.

Additionally, Guardsmen have provided 1.1 million liters of water, 1 million MREs, 416,400 sandbags and 55,000 tarps for potential distribution.

Hurricane Francine 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024

Weather

LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Francine Now a Category 2 Storm

KATC Web Team

🌀Tracking Francine: Storm Resources

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.