Lafayette grand jury hands up five murder indictments

A Lafayette Parish grand jury has handed up indictments accusing five people in separate slayings.

The grand jury has accused Nathan Arceneaux, 16, of second-degree murder in the June 10 slaying of a teen girl. She was shot after an argument with another person in the 1100 block of N. Pierce Street. To read our story about the shooting click here. Her family identified her as Zaria Garry. To see our story about her, click here.

The grand jury also handed up a second-degree murder indictment accusing Nakeea Keith Senegal, 28, in the May 2021 slaying of Robert Desire Hebert, 43. Hebert was shot to death on E. Simcoe Street in Lafayette.

The grand jury indicted Igor Fernando Castellanos Tejada on charges of first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery and domestic abuse aggravated assault in a May 2021 incident.

Tejada is accused of murder in the death of Kevin Amador on that day, and also is accused of trying to rob a woman and of threatening her with a gun. Amador, 16, was shot in the 1700 block of Eraste Landry, police said.

The grand jury accused Gavin Randle, 20, was indicted for second-degree murder in the May slaying of Nakia Solomon. Solomon was shot and killed on Ambrose Street, police say.

A Scott man was indicted with second-degree murder for a July stabbing. Troinathon, 27, was accused in connection with the July stabbing that left Kennedy James Mouton Sr., 57, dead. It happened on St. Antoine Street, police say.

A conviction of second-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole, probation or suspension of sentence. First-degree murder carries the exact same sentence, unless it is tried as a capital crime.