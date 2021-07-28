Lafayette man arrested in connection with S. Saint Antoine fatal stabbing

A Lafayette man has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing on S. Saint Antoine Street.

Lafayette Police say that on Tuesday, 27-year-old Troinathan Woods was arrested and booked on a charge of second degree murder after turning himself in.

He was arrested in connection to a homicide investigation in the 400 block of S. Saint Antoine St. on Friday July 23.

In that incident officers located a victim, identified as 57-year-old Kennedy Mouton Sr. of Lafayette, suffering from stab wounds. Mouton was pronounced dead at the scene.

