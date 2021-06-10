Watch
Police investigating shooting on N. Pierce St. in Lafayette

Posted at 4:22 PM, Jun 10, 2021
Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 1100 block of N. Pierce Street.

One woman was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries, according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department.

KATC has a crew en route and will have more information once it becomes available.

