Family identifies girl killed in N. Pierce Street shooting

Family of the 14-year-old killed in a N. Pierce Street shooting have identified her.

Zaria Faith Garry died Saturday at a local hospital following a shooting on June 10, 2021.

Lafayette Police say the suspect was involved in a verbal altercation with the victim. The altercation turned violent when the suspect produced a firearm, the spokesperson stated.

Garry was then shot by the suspect. That person then fled the scene. The victim's mother is pleaing for the suspect to come forward.

"That's something I won't wish on nobody," victim's mother Brandy Garry said. That was my only child. I could never have anymore children and he took her from me. My baby didn't deserve this and I'm asking him to turn himself in."

She added, "I got to ask him why? Why you took my child away from me?"

It's a question that haunts the parents of the 14-year-old. Her mother Brandy say Zaria went to a friend's house that day not far from her grandmother's home.

Before Zaria left, she hugged her mother goodbye. It was the last time brandy saw her daughter alive.

Brandy says a few hours later she saw police heading down the street, toward Zaria's friend's house.

"I run that way and I started hollering because I could see them put my child's lifeless body on the bed," Brandy said. " I could see the blood pouring from her head. He took her from me. I had hopes and dreams. She wanted to be a beautician, she wanted to own a business."

Her parents describe Zaria as an ambitious child who loved school and helping others. They tell KATC the shooter is also a teenager and they have a message for him.

"Just turn yourself in," Brandy said. "You know what you did. God knows what you did. You can never run away from it. Do what's right for once in your life."

Zaria's father added, "please come forward and turn yourself in because if the policemen surround you, they might take your life. At-least do that for yourself and for my daughter. Turn yourself in."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel