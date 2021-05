A Lafayette man has been booked in connection with the fatal shooting that happened Sunday in Lafayette.

Gavin Randle, 20, ws booked on warrants accusing him of second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and illegal carrying of weapons.

He's accused of one of three shootings that happened in Lafayette on May 2.

One man died after a shooting on Ambrose Street, police say. This is the case Randle is accused in, police say.