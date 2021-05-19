Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Man accused of killing teen in overnight shooting in Lafayette

items.[0].image.alt
KATC
Lafayette Police Department.PNG
Posted at 12:38 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 13:52:57-04

A 22-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing a teen overnight in Lafayette.

On May 19, 2021, at 2:00 am, Lafayette Police responded to shots fired in the 1700 block of Eraste Landry Road, according to Cpl. Bridgette Dugas, spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department. Officers located a 16-year-old boy in the yard of a residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The suspect, 22-year-old Igor Fernando Castellanos Tejada was located on a traffic stop shortly after the shooting.

Following questioning, he was transported to the Lafayette Parish Jail and booked on a charge of first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery, and domestic abuse aggravated assault.

The investigation remains ongoing.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.