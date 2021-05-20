Victim identified in Simcoe Street fatal shooting

The victim in a fatal shooting on Simcoe Street in Lafayette has been identified.

Lafayette Police say 43-year-old Robert Hebert of Lafayette died from injuries sustained in that shooting in the 1800 block of E Simcoe Street.

That incident happned on May 19, 2021 at approximately 6:40 pm. Officers say, when they arrived they found Hebert suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A second victim, believed to be a bystander, was also shot. That person was transported to a local hospital by someone before officers arrived on scene. That person suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was later released from the hospital.

No suspect information is available at this time, police say.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS. The investigation remains on-going.

