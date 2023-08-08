Watch Now
Around Acadiana: The latest on the heatwave

Heat
Posted at 11:13 AM, Aug 08, 2023
Recent summer temperatures have made national news. As major heat waves affect the state, it is important to stay safe as temperatures increase.

Below are the latest heat-related stories across Acadiana:

WATER CONSERVATION:

Due to higher-than-normal demand on the water systems and the impacts on water pressure, several agencies are asking customers to pause any high-water consumption activities, including lawn watering, until further notice.

Click below for more on water conservation:

STATEWIDE BURN BAN:

The State Fire Marshal has issued a statewide burn ban due to dry conditions.

State Fire Marshal Dan Wallis, along with Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, has issued a statewide cease and desist order for all private burning, pursuant to authority under R.S. 40:1602.

Click the link below for additional details regarding the statewide burn ban:

Statewide burn ban issued due to dry conditions

ELECTRICITY:

Due to extended record-breaking heat and unprecedented electric load, some utility companies are announcing planned outages to make repairs.

A link with more information can be found below:

Power outage planned for Sugar Mill Pond customers

Here is the latest from Meteorologists here at KATC:

Heatwave shows no signs of letting up

