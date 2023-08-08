Around Acadiana: The latest on the heatwave

Recent summer temperatures have made national news. As major heat waves affect the state, it is important to stay safe as temperatures increase.

Below are the latest heat-related stories across Acadiana:

WATER CONSERVATION:

Due to higher-than-normal demand on the water systems and the impacts on water pressure, several agencies are asking customers to pause any high-water consumption activities, including lawn watering, until further notice.

STATEWIDE BURN BAN:

The State Fire Marshal has issued a statewide burn ban due to dry conditions.

State Fire Marshal Dan Wallis, along with Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, has issued a statewide cease and desist order for all private burning, pursuant to authority under R.S. 40:1602.

ELECTRICITY:

Due to extended record-breaking heat and unprecedented electric load, some utility companies are announcing planned outages to make repairs.

