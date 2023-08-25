Hot weather over the weekend, latest on the tropics

We missed the all time hottest temperature by a degree on Thursday.

Which, if you ask me, is a complete waste.

It's not like it would have felt anymore uncomfortable outside if it was 107 as opposed to 106, so if we're going to be baking we may as well tell people we experienced the all time hottest day.

Don't worry though we'll have another shot at the record on Sunday afternoon.

Outside of the remotest chance for some isolated showers over the weekend there's really not going to be much change.

Daniel Phillips

Drought continues to worsen across Acadiana with the some of the most severe category of drought creeping into Acadiana and west Louisiana.

Please be conscious of your water consumption and things conserve water for things that are necessary, this does not include watering the lawn.

I saw some sprinklers going in the middle of the day this week and I want to reiterate not only are you wasting water we need to be conserving, the lawn isn't actually getting watered because evaporation is occurring before the grass can soak it up.

Instead just take some cash and sprinkle it across the yard because you'll be wasting the same amount of money, doing the same amount of good for your grass, but not using up any water.

Daniel Phillips

Keep your eyes on the eastern Gulf of Mexico over the weekend as it looks likely that a tropical depression will form as is passes the Yucatan Peninsula.

It looks as if shear will keep this system from exploding in strength and if it remains a depression/storm it could just bring some beneficial rainfall to Florida.

This isn't going to have an impact on Louisiana since the system will stay well to our east.

