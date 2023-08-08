Some St. Landry Parish residents asked to conserve water

St. Landry Parish Waterworks District No. 2 (Rural) is experiencing issues keeping up with the water demand.

If both wells can't keep the storage tank full, the water system will have to lower the pressure or turn the water off at certain times and put the entire system under a boil advisory, according to a spokesperson for the District No. 2.

Residents are asked to help conserve water during this drought.

