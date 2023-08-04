Coteau Water will be shut off tonight to ensure there's enough water for the weekend, officials say.

Earlier this week, the system asked customers to conserve water because the storage tanks were getting low.

"Water Works #3: Coteau Water has made progress in replenishing storage tank levels but consumption is still higher than production. In order to have uninterrupted service Saturday and Sunday, we will have an outage this evening, Friday August 4, 2023 from 10PM to 5:30AM," a release states.

There's a project underway aimed at improving capacity and production amounts, but it won't be completed until next week.

The system is still under a boil order.

"We are working diligently to improve our services to you, our customer. Thank you for your patience and apologize for any inconvenience to our customers. For questions or concerns call Iberia Parish Waterworks #3 at (337)367-6111," the release states.