Lafayette Parish Waterworks District North asks residents to conserve water

Lafayette Parish Waterworks District North and LUS ask residents to conserve water due to the extreme drought.

As of August 24, 2023, all of south Louisiana is considered to be in Extreme Drought or Excessive Drought (the highest drought level) conditions along with setting all-time historical records for consecutive days with actual temperatures above 100F. These combined extreme conditions have caused the State of Louisiana to declare a “State of Emergency” for Proclamation Number 11 JBE2023 highlighting a record number of excessive heat warnings, stress on the abilities of water districts, and increasing the threat of wildfires.

LUS and the Lafayette Parish Waterworks District North (LPWDN) are seeing anywhere from 25-35% increases in daily water demand over typical summer conditions. This increase in demand drastically impacts water pressures causing disruptions to all Lafayette Parish residents served by LUS and LPWDN including government, schools, hospitals, and commerce.

Years ago, when similar (but not as drastic) conditions were prevalent in the area, the Lafayette City Parish Consolidated Government passed a Water Conservation Ordinance specifically developed to help protect the local water systems in these situations.

At minimum, the water conservation ordinance restricts watering of lawns for residences and businesses as follows:

· Owners and occupiers of residences and businesses with odd numbered street addresses shall be permitted to water their lawns and gardens only on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays between midnight and 2:00 p.m.

· Owners and occupiers of residences and businesses with even-numbered street addresses shall be permitted to water their lawns and gardens only on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays between midnight and 2:00 p.m.

Failure to comply with the restrictions of the Water Conservation Ordinance can result in monetary fines starting at $50 up to $500 per offense.

The LCPCG Water Conservation Ordinance can be found at https://library.municode.com/la/lafayette_city-parish_consolidated_government/codes/code_of_ordinances?nodeId=LACIRICOGOCOOR_CH94UT_ARTVWASY_DIV2WACOPO