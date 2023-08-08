UPDATE: Another shut-off planned for Cade water system

St. Martin Parish Water Works District #3(Cade Water) is experiencing extreme low water pressure at this time due to the dry weather conditions and one well malfunction. The system is setting the following schedule in place to help alleviate water pressure issues.

Tuesday August 8, 2023 11:00am Shutoff water supply to all customers

6:00pm Will turn system back on to allow customers

to utilize water

9:00pm Will shut system off again

Wednesday August 9, 2023 5:00am Will turn system back on again

A Boil Advisory is issued until further notice for residents of the St. Martin Parish Water Works Dist. #3(Cade Water).

