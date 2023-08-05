Watch Now
Lafayette, Broussard and Youngsville residents asked to conserve water

Posted at 3:51 PM, Aug 05, 2023
Due to higher-than-normal demand on the water systems and the impacts on water pressures, Lafayette Utilities System (LUS), City of Youngsville, and City of Broussard are asking that customers pause any high-water consumption activities, including lawn watering, until further notice.

"Limiting high water use will help stabilize operations and improve the water systems’ ability to provide potable water to the entire system," a release states. "We understand the dry weather has increased the need for watering landscaping and vegetation, but our goal is to ensure reliability during these extreme conditions. Thank you for helping to keep the local water systems stable for our communities."

