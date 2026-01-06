Ethics Board: Rickey Boudreaux violated two state codes

The Louisiana Board of Ethics has found former Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux violated two of the state's ethics codes.

According to documents on the Board's website, the board decided Boudreaux violated state law when he was chief by stopping his officers from conducting a field sobriety test to a city council member, and also when he delivered envelopes containing gift cards from that council member to two officers involved in that incident.

The board ordered Boudreaux pay a $100 fine for each violation, for a total of $200. We've reached out to his attorney, Patrick Magee, to see if they have any comment about the finding. We'll update this story if we receive anything.

The 2022 incident that gave rise to the allegations ended with both Boudreaux and the council member, Kayla Reaux, resigning from their posts with Youngsville.

According to the ethics ruling, Boudreaux said he did not tell his officers not to conduct a sobriety test, and he also did not knowingly violate any ethics laws.

