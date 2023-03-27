VIDEO: Youngsville Police Chief, council member at crash

A Youngsville council member crashed into a parked car last fall, but wasn't given a citation or given any sobriety tests, our media partners at The Advocate are reporting.

According to the story, council member Kayla Menard Reaux wouldn't cooperate with police officers who responded to the late-night crash, and instead called Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux, who came to the scene and sent her on her way.

The crash happened a few minutes before midnight. Reaux, the daughter of longtime Youngsville Police Chief Earl Menard, said she called the current police chief after the crash because she had just left his house, The Advocate reports.

It isn’t clear why Reaux was at Boudreaux’s house or how long she was there. Boudreaux said the councilwoman dropped by to pick up something but declined to disclose specifically what she picked up. He said she did not drink or use drugs at his home, the newspaper reports.

Reaux said she had just driven back from Alabama with a relative, dropped him off and then went to Boudreaux’s house to pick up facial products from the police chief’s female friend. Reaux said she stayed and visited for about 20 or 30 minutes but did not consume anything that would affect her judgment, The Advocate reports.

