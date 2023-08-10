Rickey Boudreaux resigns as Youngsville Chief of Police due to medical reasons

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — Chief of Police Rickey Boudreaux will resign from his position, citing health concerns and his inability to be an effective leader among allegations and investigations into his office.

Boudreaux's retirement will be effective August 21.

As a result of constant stress, he claims he has experienced major health issues over the past year, including a surgery to remove a blocked artery just last week.

Additionally, he claims that ongoing disagreements between him and the council have created tension and impeded his ability to perform his duties.

"With all the turmoil surrounding my working relationship with the Youngsville City Council, it has caused me to become an ineffective leader, and only hurting the good men and women of the department and the citizens of the city of Youngsville by staying," says Boudreaux.

The resignation comes after multiple allegations against Boudreaux and an ongoing lawsuit that he filed against the Youngsville City Council to stop their investigation of his actions since he took office.

Last year, the Acadiana Advocate reported on the crash involving former councilwoman Kayla Reaux, who also resigned after concerns were raised of allegedly receiving special treatment from Boudreaux the night of the accident.

"After taking a second look at myself, not all my decisions were the best, they were all made with the purest of heart, in an effort to make the city, community, and department thrive and continue to grow. We are the second-safest city in the state of Louisiana. with the dedicated men and women of the department, i have no doubt it will continue to be at the top of the list."

His health and the community will benefit from this decision, Boudreaux says.

"I'm leaving for my health, I'm leaving for my family, and I'm leaving so the department can move forward. Myself and the council hit an impasse, it happens in business and that's what this is, this is a business. I'm not bitter, I'm not mad, that's just a clear sign it's my time to go."

As a result of Boudreaux's resignation, KATC spoke with Mayor Ritter about plans to appoint an interim chief of police to replace him.

"We will be making a recommendation to the city council on an appointment within the next 20 days to fulfill the responsibility of the interim Chief of Police position," said Ritter.

It is Boudreaux's hope that the next person to fill his position can assist Youngsville in moving forward.

"It's time for somebody else to take over and hopefully the right person and the right leader can take it to the next level."