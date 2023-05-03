Youngsville Chief sues city over investigation plan

Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux on Wednesday filed a lawsuit in the 15th Judicial District Court against the City Council over its plans to investigate him, our media partners at The Advocate report.

We reached out to the city attorney, who said he doesn't comment on pending litigation.

Boudreaux, through his attorney Pat Magee, is asking a judge to declare two Youngsville City Council resolutions that authorized the mayor and city attorney to conduct an independent investigation of the police chief null, void and without effect. Boudreaux alleges in a petition for declaratory judgment and injunctive relief that the resolutions violate the Lawrason Municipal Corporations Act, which limits the authority of the mayor and council over an elected police chief, the newspaper reports.

Here's a Stamp-Filed Copy of Petition for Declaratory Judgment and Injunctive Relief:

The council's plan is to hire a law firm that specializes in human resources to investigate the police chief's actions since he was sworn in back in 2015.

The decision was made following reporting by The Advocate about a crash that happened last fall and involved a member of the council who has since resigned. Body cam video from the scene showed that she did not cooperate with officers trying to work the crash, but instead called the chief, whose home she apparently had just left. To read that original story, click here.

To read the full story with details from the lawsuit, visit The Advocate here.