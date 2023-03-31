Youngsville City Council Hosts Special Meeting

Members of the Youngsville City Council voted in favor of an investigation into Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux, in a special meeting on Thursday.

This decision follows the Nov. 12, 2022 car crash where Councilwoman Kayla Menard Reaux hit a parked vehicle and was not given a citation by Boudreaux or any, other police officer who responded to the scene.

City Councilman Lindy Bolgiano yelled, "I told you it was in your best interest to resign Ricky."

Boudreaux said he will not take a leave of absence or resign from his position. Instead, Boudreaux announced he is willing to fight, until the very end for a position and reputation he said he worked hard for.

"It just really, really upsets me that they chose to act like they don't get the same attention that she [Kayla Reaux] does," Boudreaux said. "Each one of them have text me at one time or another, asking for assistance, asking if I could do something to help out either family members or special friends."

Boudreaux attended the meeting with printed text messages, accusing the council of being hypocritical and revealing some unethical conduct.

Mayor Ken Ritter said he was not expecting to see text message receipts and no one is above the law.

"I was disappointed," Ritter said. "On what transpired, I can certainly see why there would be an impression that there was favoritism or preferential treatment and I believe the video evidence [police body camera footage] is the best evidence of that and I think that police experts or the court of public opinion have to make the best assessment there."

Ritter said the investigation into Boudreaux will be a process that will start immediately.

"In anticipation of this vote, we have already taken steps to come up with some law firms that specialize in this type of due diligence from out of the area, so that way they can really be free, fair and unbiased," Ritter said.

Ritter said he expects to present law firm recommendations to the council at the meeting next Thursday, for approval.

