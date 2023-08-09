Youngsville Police Chief resigns

Embattled Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux has resigned, citing health concerns.

At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Boudreaux said he "the constant stress of this job has taken it's toll." He said his retirement will be effective August 21. He said he's turned in his letter of resignation, which will be forwarded to the Secretary of State.

Boudreaux said he had met with his cardiologist, and had a long convseration with family, and decided that a medical retirement was best. He said he had given the job his all, and it wasn't an easy decision.

"I may be leaving the job, but I'm not leaving the city," he said. "If needed, I will be there. Goodbye for now, you know where to find me if you truly need me. It's time for me to take care of myself and my family, and I hope you all understand."

Boudreaux said he and his council had hit an impasse, and it was time for him to go. He said he hopes that someone new will take over and get along with the council so that the city and police department can benefit.

Boudreaux's impasse with the council arose earlier this year, after The Acadiana Advocate reported about last year's crash involving former Councilwoman Kayla Reaux who also has resigned, amid allegations that she received special treatment after hitting a parked car.

Reaux was allowed to leave the scene without a citation or sobriety test after Boudreaux appeared at the incident location. She resigned after The Acadiana Advocate reported on the incident. Read that original story here.

One of the responding officers that night has since been fired and a police officer resigned from the civil service board, citing potential retaliation.

The City Council voted earlier this year to hire a Baton Rouge law firm to investigate Boudreaux's actions as chief, as far back as when he first was sworn in, in 2005. That investigation was paused after Boudreaux sued to stop it.

He's also under investigation after illegal drugs were found in the police department building, and an audit of his use of city funds determined he had improperly used taxpayer money for his vehicle.

A search warrant obtained by The Acadiana Advocate shows the Sheriff's Office was authorized to obtain video footage from cameras at the Youngsville Police Department because they were believed to include evidence of one felony count of possession of a schedule II substance. Drugs in that class include hydrocodone, cocaine, methamphetamine, oxycodone and fentanyl. The search warrant was signed at 11:23 a.m. July 17 by 15th Judicial District Court Judge Royale Colbert. To read that story, click here.