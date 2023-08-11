Watch Now
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Agreement reached between fired Youngsville officer, police chief

City Council
Courtesy City of Youngsville
City Council
Posted at 5:25 AM, Aug 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-11 06:25:29-04

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — An agreement has been reached between a fired Youngsville police officer and outgoing Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux.

The two parties reached a private agreement that ended Thursday's hearing before the Civil Service Board, our media partners at The Advocate report.

Justin Ortis was the subject of an appeal of his termination.

He was one of the officers on the scene the night former councilwoman Kayla Reaux struck by a parked car.

Ortis was fired for allegedly violating department policies regarding records, cell phone usage, internal investigations and insubordination.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.