Agreement reached between fired Youngsville officer, police chief

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — An agreement has been reached between a fired Youngsville police officer and outgoing Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux.

The two parties reached a private agreement that ended Thursday's hearing before the Civil Service Board, our media partners at The Advocate report.

Justin Ortis was the subject of an appeal of his termination.

He was one of the officers on the scene the night former councilwoman Kayla Reaux struck by a parked car.

Ortis was fired for allegedly violating department policies regarding records, cell phone usage, internal investigations and insubordination.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.