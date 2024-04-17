UPDATE: Sentencing delayed for 11-year-old New Iberia girl

The first-degree murder, and accessory to murder after the fact charges were both dropped against the 11-year-old girl during her court appearance on March 14.

Given that the Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) is still conducting its 'pre-sentencing investigation,' the judge has pushed back her sentencing date to May 8.

An 11-year-old girl from New Iberia will wait until May to find out her sentencing in a murder-turned-obstruction of justice case.

On Tuesday, April 16 the juvenile appeared in court for 'pre-sentencing.' During her appearance, officials revealed that the Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) is still conducting its 'pre-sentencing investigation.' 16th Judicial District Court Judge Roger Hamilton decided to push the girl's sentencing back, for this reason.

Last November, the 11-year-old was charged with first-degree murder , obstruction of justice, and accessory after the fact; these were all in connection with the shooting death of 36-year-old Kameran Bedsole . Her mother, Sabrina Washington (40), and 15-year-old brother are both booked in connection to the same crime . Washington's trial is set to begin this July.

Last month, the first-degree murder and accessory after the fact charges were dropped . However the girl did plead guilty to obstruction of justice and faces up to 7 years with a 3.5 year suspension.

This is not the first delay in the 11-year-old's case. At the beginning of March, the girl's trial date was delayed by one week , after Judge Hamilton granted a request to reschedule from her attorneys.

“It’s time for her to come home," said one community member who attended the girl's appearance Tuesday. "I don’t believe she did that. That’s why I’m here today.”

On Tuesday, organizations from far and wide showed up to support the girl. including Baton Rouge representatives from the national civil rights group, ‘Nation of Islam.’

“All I can think about is my little girl," said Nation of Islam Youth Representative Rashad Ali Muhammad. "We’re here today to support our sister who’s 11 years old, two years older than my daughter. And we—just wanna make sure that we’re here to support her.”

The 11-year-old girl is set to return to the Iberia Parish Courthouse for sentencing on Wednesday, May 8.

