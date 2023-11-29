11-year-old booked for murder in recent homicide investigation

An 11-year-old female has been arrested in connection to the homicide of 36-year-old Kameran Bedsole.
On Tuesday, November 28, 2023, acting on a warrant from the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested the juvenile, who formerly resided in Iberia Parish as a suspect in the murder of Bedsole .
Death being investigated as a homicide
Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputies found the body of a Bedsole on November 14, 2023, in the 4700 block of Jasper Road. He had died of gunshot wounds, deputies say.
The juvenile was arrested on the following charges:
LA RS 14:30 First Degree Murder
The juvenile was booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center.
This is an ongoing investigation; more arrests are expected.