11-year-old booked for murder in recent homicide investigation

An 11-year-old female has been arrested in connection to the homicide of 36-year-old Kameran Bedsole.

On Tuesday, November 28, 2023, acting on a warrant from the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested the juvenile, who formerly resided in Iberia Parish as a suspect in the murder of Bedsole .

Death being investigated as a homicide

Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputies found the body of a Bedsole on November 14, 2023, in the 4700 block of Jasper Road. He had died of gunshot wounds, deputies say.

The juvenile was arrested on the following charges:

LA RS 14:30 First Degree Murder

The juvenile was booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center.

This is an ongoing investigation; more arrests are expected.

