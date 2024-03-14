UPDATE: Murder charge dropped against 11-year-old girl

NEW IBERIA, La. — The murder charge against an 11-year-old girl from New Iberia has been dropped.

[READ MORE ON THIS STORY: Death being investigated as a homicide]

Following her arrest last November, the 11-year-old was charged with the following: second-degree murder, accessory after the fact, and obstruction of justice.

After meeting privately with the defense and prosecution during the trial, which was rescheduled from last Thursday, 16th Judicial District Court Judge Roger P. Hamilton Jr. announced that an agreement was made.

According to the prosecution, the 11-year-old came forth with information about her 15-year-old brother, who is currently booked with first-degree murder, saying that ‘all of her statements coincide with her brother firing the shots.'

The prosecution explained that because the girl provided statements against her brother in connection with the same case, the second-degree murder charge and the accessory charge against her would both be dropped.

The 11 year-old girl did admit to the obstruction of justice charge. The prosecution said the state recommends a 7 year sentence with a 3.5 year suspension.

Judge Hamilton stated that a predisposition investigation will occur within the next 60 days. The disposition court date will take place sometime in April; until then, the girl will remain in the Lafayette Parish Juvenile Detention Center.

This is an ongoing investigation, we will keep you updated as information becomes available.

------------------------------------------------------------

