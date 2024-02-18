Prayer rally for release of 11-year-old girl

LAFAYETTE, La. — On Nov. 28, 2023, an 11-year-old girl was arrested in connection to the murder of 36-year-old Kameron Bedsole of New Iberia.

Today, protesters marched outside of the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Home, demanding her release. The group was made up of concerned citizens from multiple community organizations.

"That 11-year-old girl was put in shackles and chains and put behind these walls—that's what's most important," said Laramie Griffin, one of the organizers of the rally. "That's somebody's baby. That's someone who hasn't even gotten to high school. That is someone who hasn't experienced a lot of different things."

Griffin says the group is looking for transparency from the system incarcerating the young girl, which he says hasn't been provided.

"We're asking for truth. We're asking for transparency, and we're asking for this 11-year-old girl to be released," he said.

The group marched up and down the street running alongside the detention center, chanting and praying as they live-streamed to Facebook.

The young girl's next court date is set for March 7, and the protesters say they will be there.

"There's an 11-year-old girl that has been incarcerated for 79 days, and the community doesn't know why, and we need them all to show from all over the state on March 7," said Angela K. Eaglin, one of the rally organizers.