Teenager, mother booked in slaying

The mother and brother of the 11-year-old girl booked last week have also been arrested and booked in connection with the same November slaying.

The girl was booked with first-degree murder last week, and today the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office say they also have booked a 15-year-old boy and the mother of both children, Sabrina Washington, 40.

They're all accused in the November slaying of Kameran Bedsole, 36.

The boy was booked with first-degree murder, and Washington was booked with two counts accessory after the fact.

Washington was booked into the Iberia Parish jail, with bail set at $400,000. The boy was booked into the Jackson Parish Juvenile Detention Center. The girl was booked last week into the Lafayette Parish Juvenile Detention Center.

“It’s always disturbing to this office when we investigate a homicide such as this case. The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office makes every effort to bring closure to such cases by making arrests; however, when those arrests involve two juveniles and a parent, it’s extremely tragic for all involved. As this case moves forward, I ask for patience and prayers for all affected by this case," said Sheriff Tommy Romero.