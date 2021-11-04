ESA, Southside wins 1st round matchups

The LHSAA Volleyball State Tournament will be hosted in Lafayette. The quarterfinals, semifinals, and championships will take place Nov. 11-13 at the Cajundome.

Bi-District Round

Division I

Wednesday - 5 PM

No. 28 Chalmette 0

No. 5 Southside 3

Wednesday - 6 PM

No. 19 Comeaux 3

No. 14 Sulphur 0

Thursday - 6:30 PM

No. 22 Baton Rouge

No. 11 Acadiana

No. 18 Hahnville 2

No. 15 Lafayette 3

Wednesday - 5 PM

No. 31 New Iberia 0

No. 2 St. Joseph's 3

Division II

Thursday - 6:30 PM

No. 32 McKinley

No. 1 St. Thomas More

Thursday - 5 PM

No. 17 Cecilia

No. 16 GW Carver

Wednesday - 5 PM

No. 28 Breaux Bridge 0

No. 5 Belle Chasse 3

Thursday - 6 PM (@Northside)

No. 31 Edna Karr

No. 2 Teurlings

Division III

Wednesday - 5 PM

No. 32 David Thibodaux 0

No. 1 Archbishop Hannan 3

No. 24 Lusher 1

No. 9 Morgan City 3

No. 28 Livonia 0

No. 5 Iota 3

Wednesday - 5 PM

No. 21 St. Martinville 1

No. 12 West Feliciana 3

No. 22 Eunice 0

No. 11 Haynes Academy 3

No. 27 North Vermilion 0

No. 6 Rayne 3

Wednesday - 5:30 PM

No. 23 Crowley 0

No. 10 Berwick 3

No. 18 Pearl River 3

No. 15 Church Point 2

Division IV

No. 32 Pine 0

No. 1 Ascension Episcopal 3

Wednesday - 5:30 PM

No. 17 McDonough 35

No. 16 Patterson

Wednesday - 5 PM

No. 25 Franklin 0

No. 8 Sacred Heart - New Orleans 3

Wednesday - 5 PM

No. 29 Port Allen 0

No. 5 Lafayette Christian 3

No. 22 West St. Mary

No. 11 Pope John Paul II

Wednesday - 5 PM

No. 27 Sarah T. Reed 0

No. 6 Catholic of New Iberia 3

No. 18 Delcambre 1

No. 15 Loyola Prep 3

Wednesday - 5:30 PM

No. 31 De La Salle 0

No. 2 Notre Dame 3

Division V

No. 25 False River 0

No. 8 Highland Baptist 3

Wednesday - 4:30 PM

No. 20 Centerville 0

No. 13 Riverside 3

Wednesday - 5 PM

No. 30 Evangel 0

No. 3 ESA 3

Wednesday - 6 PM

No. 22 St. Edmund 0

No. 11 Central Private 3

Wednesday - 5 PM

No. 27 Ecole Classique 0

No. 6 Central Catholic 3

Wednesday - 5 PM

No. 26 First Baptist 0

No. 7 Sacred Heart - Grand Coteau 3

No. 23 Hanson Memorial 0

No. 10 Northlake Christian 3

No. 31 Covenant Christian 0

No. 2 Westminster 3

*Bottom Team is Home Team

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Alexa's Daily Flash Briefing

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel