ESA, Southside wins 1st round matchups

Acadiana area first round scores
ESA, Southside wins 1st round matchups
Posted at 11:01 PM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 00:01:48-04

The LHSAA Volleyball State Tournament will be hosted in Lafayette. The quarterfinals, semifinals, and championships will take place Nov. 11-13 at the Cajundome.

Bi-District Round
Division I

Wednesday - 5 PM
No. 28 Chalmette 0
No. 5 Southside 3

Wednesday - 6 PM
No. 19 Comeaux 3
No. 14 Sulphur 0

Thursday - 6:30 PM
No. 22 Baton Rouge
No. 11 Acadiana

No. 18 Hahnville 2
No. 15 Lafayette 3

Wednesday - 5 PM
No. 31 New Iberia 0
No. 2 St. Joseph's 3

Division II

Thursday - 6:30 PM
No. 32 McKinley
No. 1 St. Thomas More

Thursday - 5 PM
No. 17 Cecilia
No. 16 GW Carver

Wednesday - 5 PM
No. 28 Breaux Bridge 0
No. 5 Belle Chasse 3

Thursday - 6 PM (@Northside)
No. 31 Edna Karr
No. 2 Teurlings

Division III

Wednesday - 5 PM
No. 32 David Thibodaux 0
No. 1 Archbishop Hannan 3

No. 24 Lusher 1
No. 9 Morgan City 3

No. 28 Livonia 0
No. 5 Iota 3

Wednesday - 5 PM
No. 21 St. Martinville 1
No. 12 West Feliciana 3

No. 22 Eunice 0
No. 11 Haynes Academy 3

No. 27 North Vermilion 0
No. 6 Rayne 3

Wednesday - 5:30 PM
No. 23 Crowley 0
No. 10 Berwick 3

No. 18 Pearl River 3
No. 15 Church Point 2

Division IV

No. 32 Pine 0
No. 1 Ascension Episcopal 3

Wednesday - 5:30 PM
No. 17 McDonough 35
No. 16 Patterson

Wednesday - 5 PM
No. 25 Franklin 0
No. 8 Sacred Heart - New Orleans 3

Wednesday - 5 PM
No. 29 Port Allen 0
No. 5 Lafayette Christian 3

No. 22 West St. Mary
No. 11 Pope John Paul II

Wednesday - 5 PM
No. 27 Sarah T. Reed 0
No. 6 Catholic of New Iberia 3

No. 18 Delcambre 1
No. 15 Loyola Prep 3

Wednesday - 5:30 PM
No. 31 De La Salle 0
No. 2 Notre Dame 3

Division V

No. 25 False River 0
No. 8 Highland Baptist 3

Wednesday - 4:30 PM
No. 20 Centerville 0
No. 13 Riverside 3

Wednesday - 5 PM
No. 30 Evangel 0
No. 3 ESA 3

Wednesday - 6 PM
No. 22 St. Edmund 0
No. 11 Central Private 3

Wednesday - 5 PM
No. 27 Ecole Classique 0
No. 6 Central Catholic 3

Wednesday - 5 PM
No. 26 First Baptist 0
No. 7 Sacred Heart - Grand Coteau 3

No. 23 Hanson Memorial 0
No. 10 Northlake Christian 3

No. 31 Covenant Christian 0
No. 2 Westminster 3

*Bottom Team is Home Team

------------------------------------------------------------
