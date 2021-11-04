ESA, Southside wins 1st round matchups

The LHSAA Volleyball State Tournament will be hosted in Lafayette. The quarterfinals, semifinals, and championships will take place Nov. 11-13 at the Cajundome.
Bi-District Round
Division I
Wednesday - 5 PM
No. 28 Chalmette 0
No. 5 Southside 3
Wednesday - 6 PM
No. 19 Comeaux 3
No. 14 Sulphur 0
Thursday - 6:30 PM
No. 22 Baton Rouge
No. 11 Acadiana
No. 18 Hahnville 2
No. 15 Lafayette 3
Wednesday - 5 PM
No. 31 New Iberia 0
No. 2 St. Joseph's 3
Division II
Thursday - 6:30 PM
No. 32 McKinley
No. 1 St. Thomas More
Thursday - 5 PM
No. 17 Cecilia
No. 16 GW Carver
Wednesday - 5 PM
No. 28 Breaux Bridge 0
No. 5 Belle Chasse 3
Thursday - 6 PM (@Northside)
No. 31 Edna Karr
No. 2 Teurlings
Division III
Wednesday - 5 PM
No. 32 David Thibodaux 0
No. 1 Archbishop Hannan 3
No. 24 Lusher 1
No. 9 Morgan City 3
No. 28 Livonia 0
No. 5 Iota 3
Wednesday - 5 PM
No. 21 St. Martinville 1
No. 12 West Feliciana 3
No. 22 Eunice 0
No. 11 Haynes Academy 3
No. 27 North Vermilion 0
No. 6 Rayne 3
Wednesday - 5:30 PM
No. 23 Crowley 0
No. 10 Berwick 3
No. 18 Pearl River 3
No. 15 Church Point 2
Division IV
No. 32 Pine 0
No. 1 Ascension Episcopal 3
Wednesday - 5:30 PM
No. 17 McDonough 35
No. 16 Patterson
Wednesday - 5 PM
No. 25 Franklin 0
No. 8 Sacred Heart - New Orleans 3
Wednesday - 5 PM
No. 29 Port Allen 0
No. 5 Lafayette Christian 3
No. 22 West St. Mary
No. 11 Pope John Paul II
Wednesday - 5 PM
No. 27 Sarah T. Reed 0
No. 6 Catholic of New Iberia 3
No. 18 Delcambre 1
No. 15 Loyola Prep 3
Wednesday - 5:30 PM
No. 31 De La Salle 0
No. 2 Notre Dame 3
Division V
No. 25 False River 0
No. 8 Highland Baptist 3
Wednesday - 4:30 PM
No. 20 Centerville 0
No. 13 Riverside 3
Wednesday - 5 PM
No. 30 Evangel 0
No. 3 ESA 3
Wednesday - 6 PM
No. 22 St. Edmund 0
No. 11 Central Private 3
Wednesday - 5 PM
No. 27 Ecole Classique 0
No. 6 Central Catholic 3
Wednesday - 5 PM
No. 26 First Baptist 0
No. 7 Sacred Heart - Grand Coteau 3
No. 23 Hanson Memorial 0
No. 10 Northlake Christian 3
No. 31 Covenant Christian 0
No. 2 Westminster 3
*Bottom Team is Home Team
------------------------------------------------------------
