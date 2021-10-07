High school volleyball championship games held at Cajundome

LAFAYETTE — The state volleyball championships are moving to Lafayette for 2021.

The LHSAA announced the decision today after the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner sustained damage due to Hurricane Ida.

The quarterfinals, semi-finals and championships for all five divisions will be held at the Cajun dome November 11th-13th.

"Ruthy (Dugas) reached out and said hey, as president, we need to jump on the ball and see where we can have this thing," says Teurlings head coach Terry Hebert. "Lafayette wasn't really on the radar at first until Ruthy said hey, what about the Cajundome?"

More information regarding the volleyball state tournament can be found by clicking here.

