Shopping local for Christmas: St. Mary Parish

Christmas is just one week away and if you're not done with your shopping yet it might be too late to count on shipping.

Avoid the stress by shopping local.

On Thursday morning, Abby Breidenbach was in St. Mary Parish to share different gift ideas from local businesses.

Classic Designs

In Morgan City, Classic Designs is the go-to gift shop not just for your Christmas gifts, but throughout the year.

"We try to carry something for every occasion so it's not just Christmas," said owner Jaclyn Breaux. "We'll be Easter when it's Easter and Mardi Gras when it's Mardi Gras. We carry items you need for every gift."

Breaux says that the store will even do free gift wrapping with every purchase.

Shoppers can stop by every Monday through Saturday through Christmas Eve.

Twigs and Berries

For a delicious gift that everyone will love, try Twigs and Berries candied jalapenos.

"My business started out as elderberry and before the pandemic I was really busy. When lock down ended, the elderberry was slow because people were staying home," said owner Amy Thorguson. "I asked my elderberry group on Facebook if they would be interested in candied jalapenos and within the month I was buying an onion slicer to slice the peppers because I couldn't keep up doing it by hand."

In Morgan City you can get them at The Market by Southern Grace.

The Market by Southern Grace

For everyone on your list you can shop close to 50 local vendors from around St. Mary Parish at The Market by Southern Grace in Morgan City.

"Here at The Market we house 46 local vendors and it's set up kind of like a flea market. They rent booth space and we sell their product for them," says owner Grace Eisenman. "We have stained glass, signs, mixed media art, baby items, sewing, handmade knives for the dads and grandpas, sweet treats, suckers, creamed honey, fresh honey, beeswax products. Ninety-five percent of the products here are made by hand by somebody here in St. Mary Parish."

Eisenman says there is something for everyone in every price range, from two dollar items to 200 dollar items.

Locals can shop seven days a week at the shop on Federal Avenue in Morgan City.

Fifolet Candles

Bring the gift of warmth and light into someones home when you shop new local candle maker Fifolet Candles in Franklin.

"Fifolet candles was born about six months ago. We're happy to occupy the oldest building in Franklin. It was built as a tavern in 1809 so we're still mixing and serving things here but its not rum, its candles," says owner Chad Boutte. "I take pride in creating a safe candle using the finest ingredients, utilizing essential oils and the safest products available. I come out with fragrances to go with the season and recently launched our winter and Christmas line."

Locals can shop the Main Street store front Tuesday through Sunday through Christmas Eve.

