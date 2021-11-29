Shopping local for Christmas: Evangeline Parish

If you'd like to avoid shipping delays and supply chain issues that come with shopping online this Cyber Monday, consider shopping local this Christmas.

Abby Breidenbach is taking us around Evangeline Parish to check out some local places where you can shop for everyone on your list.

Vidrine's Ace Hardware - Ville Platte

Whether you're looking for a gift or decor, no matter your price range or your vision, they can make it all come true here at Vidrine's Hardware in Ville Platte

"We have everything to decorate a tree or a house. We have all the lighting so anything you need you can get here. We pride ourselves on customer service," said owner Cody Vidrine. "We have presents throughout the store. We have ladies gifts, men's gifts. We have hunting supplies, grills and a wide variety of power tools... so wide variety of things for each individual."

Shop here every day all the way through Christmas Eve.

Hundredfold - Ville Platte

While you're shopping in Evangeline Parish this Christmas season, check out the latest coffee shop Hundredfold in Ville Platte.

This is our first Christmas season," said manager Jennifer Sawtelle. "I've been curating a menu for the holidays. It's somewhere to relax and bring your family and just not be home for a little. Get out of the house."

Diamonds Accessories & More by Glenda - Ville Platte

Whether you're looking for bling or bags, the Diamond Accessories shop and more by Glenda in Ville Platte is the perfect place for accessories for guys and girls on your list this year.

"I started my store during COVID as a way for people to shop locally because a lot of the main stores were closing," said owner Glenda Frank. "I have all shapes and sizes of handbags, clutches and backpacks. My motto is a taste of handbag heaven. I have jewelry, belts, scarves, clothing items for the holidays."

Shop with Glenda Tuesday through Saturday all the way up until Christmas Eve.

Tincy's Corner - Ville Platte

For all things custom, cute and Christmas, check out Tincy's Corner.

Tincy's Corner opened in 2010 in a bedroom of my house. It started with vinyl monogramming and then I brought on embroidery. in 2016 i opened up my store here in town," said owner Lisa Deen. "When they shop here, because we personalize so many items, it's like they're leaving with a part of our store. We love monogramming and appliqueing because it's like watching our items come to life."

Deen has items like Christmas pj's, kids clothes with monogramming and wood engraving. There are also ornaments, key chains, and tons of gift ideas for everyone in the family. Anyone can stop by at any time for a Christmas photo op.

Shop at the store Tuesdays through Saturday until December 23 or take your photo any time you'd like.

