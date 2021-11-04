Shopping local for Christmas: Vermilion Parish

The mad dash to buy Christmas gifts started earlier than ever this year. Across the globe, supply chain issues are continuing to have a slowing effect on when and if we get the presents we've ordered online.

On Good Morning Acadiana, we're hoping we've found a solution to the problem.

Every week, the GMA team will offer unique, local gift ideas from different spots in Acadiana.

On November 4, Abby Breidenbach was in Vermilion Parish with suggestions on how to support local and be guaranteed to leave with a gift, or several, for the holiday season.

See her segments below:

Body Trends - Kaplan

Shopping local for Christmas: Body Trends in Kaplan

Brasseaux's Hardware - Maurice

Shopping local for Christmas: Brasseaux's Hardware in Maurice

Louisiana Gun Club - Maurice

Shopping local for Christmas: Louisiana Gun Club in Maurice

Crawfish Haven / Mrs. Rose's Bed and Breakfast - Kaplan

Shopping local for Christmas: Crawfish Haven / Mrs. Rose's Bed & Breakfast - Kaplan

Vivian Alexander - Maurice

Shopping local for Christmas: Vivian Alexander in Maurice

Viewer Recommended locations for Shopping Local in Vermilion Parish:

In Vermilion Parish and know of a local business that should be included in our list for great Christmas gifts?

Send an email to news@katctv.com with the subject line: Shopping local for Christmas. Include the name of the business and the city in the parish where it is located.

We'll include those businesses in this article under our viewer recommended section.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel