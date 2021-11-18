Watch
Local Holiday Gifts: Lafayette Parish

Every week Good Morning Acadiana is highlighting unique, local gift ideas from each Parish in Acadiana. We're talking experience gifts, traditional options and many out of the box, one-of-a-kind items you can buy.

In Lafayette Parish, we started with Bourgie Boards, a local charcuterie business owned by two sisters-in-law. They'll make creative, custom boards for you beyond the traditional meat and cheese.

Aaron Gray Co. was stop number 2 for a business that only just launched this summer. Their most popular giftable is a custom cutting board. This wood working and laser cutting husband-wife duo will laser your favorite family recipe directly on the board in a special person's handwriting.

Lafayette Art Association is a wonderful shopping option with art for every price range and every taste. Whether you're looking for jewelry, unique stained glass mosaics, a new apron, homemade soap, or anything in between, you can probably find it at LAA.

In the North Gate Mall, Home Sweet Home is your one-stop shop for every fragrance and oil you can imagine. The all-female team working behind the counter will find a gift customized for your loved one with the option for beautiful custom wrapping as well.

Lala Pours Candles are special for many reasons. They're made from repurposed wine bottles collected locally, keeping them out of landfills. Plus if you'd like a custom candle made in a vessel special to you, Diane Gonzales is excited to make that wish come true. Currently, you can find Lala Pours Candle Co. at Wild Child Wine Shop, Pack & Paddle, and Scratch Kitchen in Lafayette.

