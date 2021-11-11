Shopping local for Christmas: Jeff Davis Parish

The holidays are inching closer and closer.

And the mad dash to buy Christmas gifts started earlier than ever this year.

Across the globe, supply chain issues are continuing to have a slowing affect on when and if presents ordered online will make it in time.

On Good Morning Acadiana, we're hoping we've found a solution to the problem.

Every week, the GMA team will offer unique, local gift ideas from different spots in Acadiana.

On November 11, Abby Breidenbach was in Jeff Davis Parish with suggestions on how to support local businesses and be guaranteed to leave with a gift or several, for the holiday season.

See her segments below:

Billy Precht Stained Glass Art

(Art can be purchased at The Mercantile in Welsh)

For custom orders: 337-224-9981

shopping local for Christmas: Billy's Glass Studio

MOLA Jewelry - Welsh

(337) 570-4592

Shopping local for Christmas: MOLA Jewelry

Mr. Clint's - Welsh

205 S Adams Street

(337) 930-4227

Shopping local for Christmas: Mr. Clints

The Mercantile - Welsh

205 S Adams Street

(337) 930-4227

Shopping local for Christmas: The Mercantile

Jacque's Pottery Shop - Welsh

105 S Adams Street

337-240-6104

Shopping local for Christmas: Jacque's Pottery Shop

On November 4, Abby visited Vermilion Parish to share suggestions for shopping local.

