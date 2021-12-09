Local Holiday Gifts from Acadia Parish

Antique items and one-of-a-kind assembly art pieces can be found at Antiques on the Avenue in Rayne. The store, housing nine rooms of unique items is open Thursdays through Saturdays and by appointment. The Palmers, who own the shop, create one of a kind pieces with antique items. Their shop is filled with things they've collected from their travels. The store is located at 201 E. Louisiana Avenue in Rayne.

Shop for everyone from new moms and infants to dads, brothers and grandfathers at Puddles and Lace in Rayne. The store has swaddles, smocked clothes, shoes, toys and books for the little ones. For men, clothes, hats, and unique gifts are available. The shop sells plenty of other giftables from mugs to women's accessories, sleep masks and pillowcases and more. It is located at 300 N Parkerson in Crowley.

For the friend or family member who can't sit still, Cajun dance lessons could be the perfect gift. Ashley Dugas is teaching private and group lessons at Cajun Country Lounge and Dance Hall in Church Point Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays. Visit her website here to register.

For the friend or family member with a sweet tooth, Candyland Cottage is the kind of place you'll want to let them pick their own gift. From the homemade fudge to the 27-pound gummy bears to the vintage toys and candy, this is the perfect place to spend an afternoon or just pick up stocking stuffers, every day through Christmas Eve.