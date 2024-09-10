Local store owners prep for storm

Local business owners are gearing up for the chaos that often comes with customers rushing in and out of stores, stocking up on essential supplies. It’s a familiar scene during these times, but preparation can be tricky, especially when it comes to ordering enough items like water, bread, and tissue to meet the spike in demand. The uncertainty surrounding storms makes predicting supply needs difficult.

Chad Leger, store supervisor of Cash Saver and Piggly Wiggly, understands this all too well. "

Back in the day, I knew what I needed to last," Leger said. "Now, I don’t know what to expect. It’s a guessing game."

To manage the rush, some stores limit how many of the same item a customer can purchase to avoid running out too quickly and ensure fair distribution. However, customers can stock up as much as they need at the Cash Saver in Opelousas as long as there’s enough to go around.

"When my supplier limits me, that’s when I limit other people," said Leger. "I want enough for all my customers, not just some of them."

While stocking up on supplies is important, it means little if businesses can’t stay open during or after the storm. For Norma Mahmoud, owner of Norma's Main Street Groceries, customer safety is a top priority, but she’s also concerned about the potential damage to her store.

“The trees would fall, and the wind wouldn’t be that bad," Mahmoud noted. "They would fall on a light windy day, so that during a storm is what bothers me."