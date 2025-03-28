Continuing Conversations: Fentanyl in Acadiana

As part of our team coverage, KATC is continuing the conversation about the drug overdose crisis, specifically as it refers to synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

Continuing Conversations: Fentanyl Crisis in Acadiana

You may be surprised to hear fentanyl deaths are actually plunging right now.

According to the latest preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the fentanyl death toll nationwide is down by more than 26 percent from its peak back in June 2023.

That means about 30,000 fewer people are dying from the substance per year, with some states seeing even bigger improvements, like here in Louisiana where the rate sits at 30.19% less.

It's a story that still hits close to home for so many in our communitywho we've spoken directly with over the years, as they share their stories of losing someone to exposure to the deadly substance, even taking the matter to the State Capitol.

Just as recently as last week, we brought you a story from Scripps News Group's investigative team, diving into the frighteningly eye-opening reality of babies and toddlers who continue to be exposed across the country. Reportedly, more than 400 cases of situations resulting in death or near-death of these children.

Not to mention, concerns are rising in local law enforcementas instances of "close calls" or fentanyl poisoning scares affect first responders, such as the deputies in Lafayette Parish allegedly exposed to the substance during a booking procedure Thursday at the parish jail. KATC investigates is working to confirm how the offender was able to throw suspected fentanyl powder at the deputies during booking in the first place.

