Drug Epidemic Walk Across America coming to Lafayette

The Drug Epidemic Walk Across America is passing through Lafayette this Friday with an event for anyone who feels affected by the Drug Epidemic.

One woman who knows about this epidemic all too well is Lilly Harvey, the founder of advocacy group, Millie Mattered.

"I lost my daughter, Lilly Camille, Milly is what we called her, to a drug overdose. She was found unresponsive in Alexandria City Park," said Lilly, who was looking for a group for support in her grieving.

"God laid it on my heart that I had to start an advocacy group and I did and we called it Millie Mattered, and I met a lot of other mothers who have lost children, who want to make a difference," she says.

The group invites everyone to participate in the walk Friday at 5:30 in Girard Park. They'll carry 'Can You See Me Now?' banners, displaying faces of loved ones whose lives were lost too soon in overdoses.

"These banners go all across the country. They've been in the state legislatures. Hopefully one day we'll get them to ours to help change bills and the ways laws are composed. They are also at many advocacy events so their face is making a difference when it comes to this drug epidemic," says Lilly.

If you would like to see your loved one's face on one of these banners, contact milliemattered@gmail.com.

