LPSO: Offender Exposes Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Deputies to Fentanyl

Six Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Correctional Deputies are receiving medical treatment and monitoring after being exposed to the deadly drug fentanyl during an offender’s booking process.

UPDATE: The Lafayette Parish Correctional Center is not accepting bookings at this time, until the area is safe. Expert cleaning crews are on the way. We'll update this story as soon as we can.

Exposure to the lethal illegal narcotic happened Thursday afternoon inside the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center’s intake and booking area. While a person was being processed for an arrest by an outside agency, a white, powdery substance, later positively identified as fentanyl, was thrown at several deputies in the vicinity.

There are multiple first responders on the scene, and roads around the jail in Downtown Lafayette are blocked off.

Here's some video from the scene, around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday:

Fentanyl exposure scene

“This is a prime example of the myriad of serious dangers our corrections deputies face on a daily basis,“ said Sheriff Mark Garber, “It’s also a testament to their commitment to protect and serve our community at all costs.”

All six deputies have been transported to local medical facilities for evaluation and, if necessary, treatment for exposure to fentanyl.

No further information is available at this time, a release states.