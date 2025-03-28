Lafayette physician answers fentanyl questions following exposure incident at LPCC

LAFAYETTE PARISH (LAFAYETTE) — Six correctional deputies in Lafayette Parish were sent to hospitals for treatment Thursday after being exposed to fentanyl—a powerful and potentially deadly drug.

LPSO: Offender Exposes Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Deputies to Fentanyl

The deputies were booking and processing an individual for an arrest when a white, powdery substance was thrown at them.

The substance was later identified as fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that has been responsible for a significant rise in overdoses in the area.

Dr. Foster Kordisch, emergency room director and an ER physician at Lafayette General, described fentanyl as “a very strong opiate—basically, heroin on steroids.”

He said fentanyl is responsible for a growing number of overdoses in Lafayette Parish.

“It can kill you pretty easily, and it’s killing a lot of people in Lafayette Parish,” Dr. Kordisch said.

According to Dr. Kordisch, fentanyl is often mixed with other drugs sold on the street, making it even more dangerous.

“Illicitly, fentanyl has made its way into most of the overdoses in the area. It’s so strong, and there’s so much of it out there. Some people are even searching for fentanyl specifically,” he said.

As of Thursday evening, the deputies exposed to the fentanyl powder were reported to be in stable condition. The suspect who threw the substance is currently in custody.

Dr. Kordisch explained that while fentanyl exposure through skin contact is generally not harmful, the drug can be absorbed through mucus membranes, such as the nose or mouth.

“Really, if it gets on your skin, there should not be any absorption of fentanyl. You can hold fentanyl pills, you can hold powder, and you should be fine, unless there’s a break in the skin."

He also emphasized the danger of fentanyl on the streets.

“Fentanyl powder should not be on the street for any reason. It’s not something anyone should have possession of. If you come across it, call law enforcement to dispose of it safely."

If you or someone you know is struggling with fentanyl addiction, it’s important to seek help. Below are some resources for treatment and support:

