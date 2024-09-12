Cleanup underway after Francine blows through Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. — More than 325,000 customers remain without power across Louisiana Thursday afternoon after Francine made landfall in coastal Terrebonne Parish Wednesday evening as a Category 2 storm with 100 mph winds.

In Acadiana, the majority of the outages, more than 13,800, are in St. Mary Parish. Click here for outages updates.

As a result, a dusk-to-dawn curfew is in effect for the parish east of the Calumet Cut, officials said Thursday morning.

"We want to remind our citizens that recovery efforts in in effect," Morgan City Police Chief Chad M. Adams said. "City Crews are accessing damages and conducting repairs. As you are removing debris from streets and your yards, we ask that you do not stack anything on the transformer boxes. When grappling trucks are removing branches these boxes will be damaged if not noticed."

The curfew will remain in effect until power is restored.

Most Acadiana school districts have announced when they will open. Areas with minimal damage resumed classes on Thursday while some harder-hit locales will reopen on Friday or are still in the process of accessing. Click here for our complete list.

State troopers warned that crews were clearing roads of downed trees, power lines and other debris.

"We strongly urge residents to avoid traveling in affected areas as blocked travel routes and dangerous conditions are still present," troopers said.

Flights resumed at Lafayette Regional Airport after all flights were canceled Wednesday afternoon. CLICK HERE for latest airport updates arrivals and departures.



Francine made New Iberia woman's '2024 really sour' after downed tree knocked out power

KATC TV3 Meteorologist Daniel Phillips said Thursday morning that it was "really nice after the last few days to have a forecast that looks like this."

Lingering clouds from Francine will clear through the day on Thursday and sunshine will eventually start to emerge. Here's when a steady breeze from the north will help push in some drier air and relatively cool conditions.

