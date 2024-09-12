Cleaning Up from Francine: What are conditions like in your neighborhood?

LAFAYETTE — We're beginning to get a clearer picture of the damage left behind Thursday morning after Francine weakened to a tropical depression after slamming into Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane on Wednesday.

Folk are sharing what conditions are like in their neighborhoods. Click here to share info on the KATC TV3 Facebook page.

Many people across Acadiana experienced little to no damage.

"All was well in north Lafayette," Charlene Arvie wrote. "Thanks for keeping us informed and I’m bowing down and giving all the praise to God for sparing us again."

Tanya Poche' also said things were good in New Iberia and "Thank God we never lost power."

Kayla Nicole said that while her house is good, she has a few trees down in Franklin.

Others were not so fortunate during the storm.

Linda Guillotte-Meche, who also lives in Franklin, said she has no power, some shingles blew away and some tree limbs fell.

Dee Sampey in Morgan City also reported roof damage.

"Power out off Jane Street in New Iberia still. Since yesterday afternoon. Send Cleco!" Dorothy Cypel Collins wrote.

Donald Desormeaux reported 1.5 inches of rain, but no damage in Meaux.

Officials in St. James Parish said Thursday morning that some "streets remain impassable or are partially blocked due to downed trees, poles and powerlines."

This above video shows flooding in the Bayou Vista neighborhood of St. in St. Mary Parish Wednesday evening. Water was "getting up to people's houses" in that neighborhood Wednesday night, according to one man who lives there.

KATC TV3 Meteorologist Daniel Phillips said lingering clouds from Francine will clear through the day and that sunshine will eventually start to emerge.

A steady breeze from the north will help push in some drier air and relatively cool conditions are expected with highs just getting to the low 80s.

The northerly winds will help push tides back a little but expect there to still be some minor coastal flooding through the day, but returning to normal by the weekend.