Curfew set for St. Mary Parish

A dusk to dawn curfew is now in effect for St. Mary Parish east of the Calumet Cut.

The announcement came Thursday morning from Morgan City Police Chief Chad M. Adams, Parish President Sam Jones, Mayor Lee Dragna, and other State and Parish leaders.

The curfew will stay in effect until utility services can be restored.

"We want to remind our citizens that recovery efforts in in effect," a release from Adams states. "City Crews are accessing damages and conducting repairs. As you are removing debris from streets and your yards, we ask that you do not stack anything on the transformer boxes. When grappling trucks are removing branches these boxes will be damaged if not noticed."

If a traffic light isn't working, the intersection becomes a four-way stop, Adams said.

"We want to remind our citizens that our area will experience contractors throughout the city," Adams said.

Adams said that, before hiring anyone to help with clean-up, make sure they are properly licensed and insured.

If you need assistance, please contact the Morgan City Police Department @ (985)380-4605.

