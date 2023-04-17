Watch Now
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Youngsville City Council Special meeting to fill Kayla Reaux's seat

Youngsville City Council
Courtesy City of Youngsville
Youngsville City Council
Posted at 10:56 AM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 11:56:40-04

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. — A Special Youngsville City Council Meeting will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Youngsville City Hall, 201 Iberia St.

The meeting to fill the unexpired term of Kayla Menard-Reaux who resigned her position effective April 3, 2023.

﻿The Special City Council Meeting will begin at 5:30 pm.

Related Stories:

Youngsville Council votes to investigate Police Chief

UPDATE: Youngsville Chief issues statement on incident with council member

VIDEO: Youngsville Police Chief, council member at crash

Residents in Youngsville speak out following car crash with Councilmember Kayla Reaux

Youngsville City Council Tables Two Votes

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.