Youngsville City Council Special meeting to fill Kayla Reaux's seat

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. — A Special Youngsville City Council Meeting will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Youngsville City Hall, 201 Iberia St.

The meeting to fill the unexpired term of Kayla Menard-Reaux who resigned her position effective April 3, 2023.

﻿The Special City Council Meeting will begin at 5:30 pm.

